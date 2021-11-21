Freiburg defeated 2-0 at home by Frankfurt

Eintracht Frankfurt beat SC Freiburg with a thumping 2-0 victory on Sunday at Europa-Park-Stadion. Freiburg were looking to get back their winning ways, following a previous defeat to Bayern Munich. Frankfurt, on the other hand, were looking to extend their winning run after a 2-1 victory against Greuther Fürth. As the table looks today, Freiburg are in 3rd place on the table and has 22 points while Frankfurt sit in 11th with 15 points after 12 matches.

Frankfurt started strongly in the first half, with Jesper Lindstrom finding the net, 34 minutes in. However they weren't finished yet and Filip Kostic made it 2-0 just before half-time, which saw the first half end 0-2. Both teams struggled to produce anything in the second half and the game ended 2-0.

For Freiburg, Kevin Schade, Janik Haberer, Roland Sallai, Noah Weisshaupt and Ermedin Demirovic, came on for Nico Schlotterbeck, Maximilian Eggestein, Woo-yeong Jeong, Lukas Kubler and Vincenzo Grifo. Frankfurt brought on Almamy Toure, Ragnar Ache, Sebastian Rode and Stefan Ilsanker, to replace Timothy Chandler, Jesper Lindstrom, Djibril Sow and Rafael Borre.

The referee booked Timothy Chandler, Tuta, Almamy Toure and Kevin Trapp for Frankfurt.

Freiburg will next play Bochum away, with Frankfurt facing Union Berlin at home.