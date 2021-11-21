Cologne drop points against Mainz: 1-1 at the OPEL Arena

On Sunday, Mainz and Cologne were held to a 1-1 draw at the OPEL Arena. With both teams drawing in their previous fixtures, they were keen to pick up points. Mainz wanted to improve their league standing after a 1-1 draw against B Mönchengladbach. Cologne had managed to pick up a single point in their encounter with Union Berlin. As the table looks today, Mainz and Cologne are 8th, (18 points) and 12th, (15 points), spots respectively, after 12 matches.

The 05ers started the first half well, with Jonathan Michael Burkardt finding the net at the 41 minute mark. However, their lead was short lived, as Salih Ozcan equalised for Cologne just before half-time and seeing the first half out 1-1. With both teams struggling to produce anything meaningful in the second half though, the game ended 1-1.

For Mainz, Leandro Martins, Anton Stach, Kevin Stoger and Adam Szalai, came on for Dominik Kohr, Lee Jae Sung, Jean-Paul Boetius and Karim Onisiwo. Cologne brought on Sebastian Andersson, Ellyes Skhiri, Jan Thielmann and Louis Schaub, to replace Anthony Modeste, Mark Uth, Florian Kainz and Ondrej Duda.

There were bookings for Stefan Bell and Adam Szalai from Mainz, and Ondrej Duda, for Cologne.

Mainz will next travel to Stuttgart, while Cologne will face B Mönchengladbach at home.