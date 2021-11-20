Win for Fiorentina at Stadio Artemio Franchi, as they beat Milan 4-3

Fiorentina beats AC Milan 4-3 on Saturday at Stadio Artemio Franchi. Fiorentina were hoping to get something from this game, following a previous defeat to Juventus. Milan had managed to pick up a single point in their encounter with Internazionale. After today's result, Fiorentina are in 8th place, with 18 points from 13 matches, while Milan sit in 2nd, with 32 points from 13.

The Purple One started the game well, with Alfred Duncan giving Fiorentina the lead at the 15 minute mark. They then scored again, increasing their advantage thanks to a goal from Riccardo Saponara just before half-time, finishing the first half 2-0.

Fiorentina continued to apply pressure in the second and were rewarded, thanks to Dusan Vlahovic finding the net in the 60th minute. However, Rossoneri weren't lying down and managed to pull back a goal from Zlatan Ibrahimovic after 62 minutes. Milan looked to have the game under control when they scored again and incerased their lead, thanks to a 2nd effort from Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the 67th minute to establish a 3-2. However, Fiorentina increased their lead following another Dusan Vlahovic goal in the 85th minute to make it 4-2. Milan in turn, then responded just before the final whistle increasing their lead with an effort from Lorenzo Venuti so at full time it was 4-3 to Fiorentina.

For Fiorentina, Gaetano Castrovilli, Nicolas Gonzalez and Youssef Maleh, came on for Giacomo Bonaventura, Jose Callejon and Alfred Duncan. Milan replaced Olivier Giroud, Alessandro Florenzi, Junior Messias, Ismael Bennacer and Rade Krunic with Brahim Diaz, Pierre Kalulu, Alexis Saelemaekers, Sandro Tonali and Rafael Leao.

There were bookings for Gaetano Castrovilli from Fiorentina, and Theo Hernandez, for Milan.

Fiorentina will next travel to Empoli, while Milan will face Sassuolo at home.