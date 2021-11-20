Visitors leave with nothing as Atleti see off Osasuna in 1-0 victory

Atletico Madrid's 1-0 win over Osasuna on Saturday, was hard fought at Wanda Metropolitano. Atleti arrived with the intention of increasing their league score after a 3-3 draw against Valencia while Osasuna were beaten 2-0 in the previous match against Real Sociedad. As things stand, Atleti are in 4th place on the table and has 26 points while Osasuna sit in 8th with 19 points after 14 matches.

Following a goalless first half, Atleti piled on the pressure in the second and were rewarded, with Felipe giving Los Colchoneros the lead just before the final whistle. The game ended with a 1-0 home victory.

For Atleti, Luis Suarez, Rodrigo De Paul, Matheus Cunha, Geoffrey Kondogbia and Carlos Martin Dominguez, came on for Angel Correa, Thomas Lemar, Antoine Griezmann, Marcos Llorente and Sime Vrsaljko. Osasuna replaced Ezequiel Avila, Lucas Torro, Darko Brasanac, Manu Sanchez and Jon Moncayola for Ante Budimir, Oier, Inigo Perez, Roberto Torres and Kike Barja.

There were bookings for Antoine Griezmann and Carlos Martin Dominguez from Atleti, and Lucas Torro and David Garcia, for Osasuna.

Atleti will next travel to Cádiz, while Osasuna will face Elche at home.