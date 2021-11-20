Vicarage Road stunned as Watford put 4 past Manchester United

Watford on a 4-1 win against Manchester United on Saturday at Vicarage Road. With each team arriving on the back of a league defeat, they were both keen to pick up points. Watford were looking forward to meeting again after losing their last game 1-0 to Arsenal. Man U, on the other hand, were beaten 2-0 in the previous match against Manchester City. As it stands, Watford and Man U currently occupy 16th and 7th spots in the table, with 13 points and 17 points respectively after 12 matches.

Watford started the first half well, with Joshua King opening the rout at the 28 minute mark. However they weren't finished yet and Ismaila Sarr made it 2-0 just before half-time, to take a 2-0 lead into half time.

Man U fought back, with an early goal from Donny Van De Beek in the 50th minute. However, The Hornets increased their lead following a Joao Pedro goal in the 90th minute to make it 3-1. They then scored again, increasing their advantage thanks to a goal from Emmanuel Dennis just before the final whistle with a final score of 4-1.

For Watford, William Troost-Ekong, Cucho Hernandez and Joao Pedro, came on for Nicolas N`Koulou, Ismaila Sarr and Imran Louza. Man U replaced Anthony Martial, Donny Van De Beek, Diogo Dalot and Jesse Lingard with Marcus Rashford, Scott Mctominay, Luke Shaw and Jadon Sancho.

The referee booked Imran Louza and Emmanuel Dennis from Watford. Man U had the worst of it though, with Scott Mctominay and Harry Maguire seeing yellow, and Harry Maguire (2 yellow cards) then sent off with a red.

Man U and Watford will next play away to Chelsea and Leicester City respectively.