Union Berlin take the points and enjoy a home win against Hertha

Union Berlin snatched all three points from BSC in a 2-0 victory on Saturday, at the An der Alten Försterei Stadium. With both teams drawing in their previous fixtures, they were keen to pick up points. Union Berlin were looking for a victory after a 2-2 draw against FC Köln. Hertha, on the other hand, secured a point against Bayer Leverkusen in their previous match. As the table looks today, Union Berlin are in 5th place on the table and has 20 points while Hertha sit in 13th with 13 points after 12 matches.

Union Berlin started strong and were rewarded for their efforts, thanks to Taiwo Awoniyi finding the net, at 8 minutes. They then scored again, increasing their advantage thanks to a goal from Christopher Trimmel in the 30th minute. The score at half time was 2-0. The second half ended with little further action at either end and goalless.

For Union Berlin, Kevin Mohwald, Levin Oztunali, Sheraldo Becker, Andreas Voglsammer and Julian Ryerson, came on for Grischa Promel, Genki Haraguchi, Taiwo Awoniyi, Max Kruse and Christopher Trimmel. Hertha brought on Ishak Belfodil, Kevin-Prince Boateng, Jurgen Ekkelenkamp, Dennis Jastrzembski and Davie Selke for Lucas Tousart, Maximilian Mittelstadt, Krzysztof Piatek, Peter Pekarik and Marco Richter.

There were bookings for Grischa Promel from Union Berlin, and Suat Serdar, for Hertha.

Union Berlin will next play Eintracht Frankfurt away, with Hertha facing Augsburg at home.