Stalemate at the Schüco Arena, as Arminia draw 2-2 with Wolfsburg

Arminia were held to 2-2 draw by Wolfsburg down on Saturday at the Schüco Arena. Both sides arrived on the back of wins. Arminia were looking to continue their run after winning last match while Wolfsburg were coming from consecutive wins against Augsburg and Bayer Leverkusen. Following today's result, Arminia are in 17th place on the table and has 9 points while Wolfsburg sit in 5th with 20 points after 12 matches.

Arminia started strong and were rewarded for their efforts, thanks to a goal from Masaya Okugawa in the 11th minute. They then managed to see out the first half 1-0.

The Blues started the second half with an intensified spirit, with a goal from Fabian Klos, at 54 minutes. However, The Wolves weren't lying down and managed to pull back a goal from Wout Weghorst in the 62nd minute. Wolfsburg then netted again and found an equaliser thanks to a goal from Lukas Nmecha, 63 minutes in with a final score of 2-2.

For Arminia, Edimilson Fernandes, Nathan De Medina, Fabian Kunze, Bryan Lasme and Robin Hack, came on for Patrick Wimmer, Jacob Laursen, Sebastian Vasiliadis, Fabian Klos and Masaya Okugawa. Wolfsburg brought on Jerome Roussillon, Maximilian Philipp, Dodi Lukebakio and Aster Vranckx, to replace Paulo Otavio, Renato Steffen, Kevin Mbabu and Lukas Nmecha.

There were bookings for Amos Pieper, Sebastian Vasiliadis, Nathan De Medina and Alessandro Schopf from Arminia. For Wolfsburg, Lukas Nmecha saw yellow.

Arminia will next travel to Bayern Munich, while Wolfsburg will face Borussia Dortmund at home.