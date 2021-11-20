Points shared, as Seville play out a 2-2 draw at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan

On Saturday, Seville and Alaves were held to a 2-2 draw at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan. Both Seville and Alaves arrived at the challenge after previous wins. Seville were keen to hang onto their position at the top of league and extend their winning run after winning their previous two games in the competition. The most recent was against the Real Betis away (2-0), the other to Osasuna at home (2-0). Alaves, on the other hand, were coming off the back of a 2-1 win against Levante. As it stands, Seville are in 1st place, with 28 points from 14 matches, while Alaves sit in 14th, with 14 points from 14.

The glorious one dominated the first half, thanks to an early goal from Victor Laguardia in the 5th minute. However, they were unable to maintain their lead, Lucas Ocampos managed to equalize and take the sides off at the 38 minute mark at 1-1. Alaves in turn, then responded just before half-time increasing their lead with an effort from Joselu, finishing the first half 1-2.

Seville took the initiative in the second half, with Ivan Rakitic finding the net just before the final whistle and seeing the game end 2-2.

For Seville, Suso, Ivan Rakitic, Marcos Acuna, Munir El Haddadi and Papu Gomez, came on for Joan Jordan, Oliver Torres, Oussama Idrissi, Suso and Gonzalo Montiel. Alaves brought on Tomas Pina, Matt Miazga, Manu Garcia and Miguel De la Fuente, to replace Mamadou Loum, Edgar Mendez, Luis Rioja and Pere Pons.

There were bookings for Lucas Ocampos, Rafa Mir and Fernando from Seville. For Alaves, Mamadou Loum, Ruben Duarte, Edgar Mendez and Florian Lejeune saw yellow.

Seville will next travel to R Madrid, while Alaves will face Celta Vigo at home.