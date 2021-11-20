Norwich City earn hard-fought win over Southampton

Norwich City beats Southampton 2-1 on Saturday at Carrow Road. Both Norwich and Soton arrived in good form, having secured victories in their previous matches. Norwich were looking to pick up points, following a 2-1 victory against Brentford. Soton were hoping to increase their winning streak after back-to-back victories against Aston Villa and Watford. As the table looks today, Norwich are in 19th place on the table and has 8 points while Soton sit in 13th with 14 points after 12 matches.

Soton started strongly in the first half, with an early goal from Che Adams in the 4th minute. However, their lead was short lived, as Teemu Pukki equalised for The Canaries in the 7th minute to see out the first half 1-1.

Norwich rallied after this and were rewarded, thanks to a goal from Grant Hanley, 79 minutes in, leaving the final score at 2-1.

Norwich brought on Josh Sargent, Lukas Rupp and Christos Tzolis for Todd Cantwell, Billy Gilmour and Milot Rashica. Soton brought on Armando Broja, Theo Walcott and Lyanco, to replace Mohamed Elyounoussi, Che Adams and Oriol Romeu.

There were bookings for Brandon Williams, Tim Krul and Mathias Normann from Norwich. For Soton, Jan Bednarek and Kyle Walker-Peters saw yellow.

Norwich will next play Wolverhampton Wanderers at home, with Soton facing Liverpool away.