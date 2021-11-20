Liverpool run riot, scoring 4 without reply at Anfield

Arsenal fell to an away defeat at the hands of Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday. Liverpool were looking to get back their winning ways, following a previous defeat to West Ham United while Arsenal were hoping to increase their winning streak after back-to-back victories against Watford and Leicester City. As it stands, Liverpool are in 2nd place, with 25 points from 12 matches, while Arsenal sit in 5th, with 20 points from 12.

Liverpool started strongly in the first half, with Sadio Mane opening the rout, 39 minutes in, finishing the first half 1-0.

Liverpool fought back, with a goal from Diogo Jota at the 52 minute mark. The Reds looked to have the game under control when they scored again and incerased their lead, thanks to a goal from Mohamed Salah at the 73 minute mark to establish a 3-0. They then scored again, increasing their advantage thanks to a goal from Takumi Minamino at the 77 minute mark with a final score of 4-0.

As for substitutions, for Liverpool, Takumi Minamino, Jordan Henderson and Tyler Morton, came on for Diogo Jota, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Thiago, Arsenal brought on Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Martin Odegaard and Mohamed Elneny, to replace Albert Sambi Lokonga, Alexandre Lacazette and Thomas Partey.

The referee booked Sadio Mane and Fabinho for Liverpool.

Arsenal and Liverpool will next play at home to Newcastle United and Southampton respectively.