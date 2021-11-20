Home fans rewarded with a 1-0 win, as Wolves beat The Hammers

Wolverhampton Wanderers snatched all three points from West Ham United in a 1-0 victory on Saturday, at Molineux Stadium. Wolves were looking to get back their winning ways, following a previous defeat to Crystal Palace. The Hammers were coming from consecutive wins against Liverpool and Aston Villa. As the table looks today, Wolves and The Hammers currently occupy 6th and 3rd spots in the table, with 19 points and 23 points respectively after 12 matches.

Following a goalless first half, Wolves piled on the pressure in the second and were rewarded, with Raul Jimenez finding the net at the 58 minute mark, leaving the final score at 1-0.

For Wolves, Adama Traore and Leander Dendoncker, came on for Daniel Podence and Hee-chan Hwang. The Hammers brought on Manuel Lanzini, Andriy Yarmolenko and Nikola Vlasic, to replace Pablo Fornals, Jarrod Bowen and Said Benrahma.

There were bookings for Ruben Neves from Wolves, and Declan Rice, for The Hammers.

Next up, Wolves are away to Norwich City, whilst The Hammers will travel to face Manchester City.