Hoffenheim avoid defeat and secure a 2-0 victory at home to Leipzig

Hoffenheim's 2-0 win over RB Leipzig on Saturday, was hard fought at the Pre Zero Arena. Hoffenheim arrived at the game looking pick up points after losing their last game 2-0 to Bochum while Leipzig were able to continue their winning streak after a 2-1 win against Borussia Dortmund in their last match. Following today's result, Hoffenheim and Leipzig sit 8th, (17 points) and 6th, (18 points), in the table respectively, after 12 matches.

Hoffenheim started the first half well, with Diadie Samassekou giving Hoffenheim the lead at the 12 minute mark and seeing the first half out 1-0.

From Kraichgau region continued to pile on the pressure in the second and were rewarded, thanks to a goal from Munas Dabbur in the 68th minute, leaving the final score at 2-0.

For Hoffenheim, Angelo Stiller, Chris Richards, Sargis Adamyan, Havard Nordtveit and Fisnik Asllani, came on for Diadie Samassekou, Munas Dabbur, Georginio Rutter, Kevin Akpoguma and Ihlas Bebou. Leipzig brought on Emil Forsberg, Benjamin Henrichs, Brian Brobbey, Moriba Ilaix and Hugo Novoa, to replace Kevin Kampl, Nordi Mukiele, Andre Silva, Dominik Szoboszlai and Lukas Klostermann.

There were bookings for Florian Grillitsch and Havard Nordtveit from Hoffenheim. For Leipzig, Andre Silva and Angelino saw yellow.

Hoffenheim will next travel to Greuther Fürth, while Leipzig will face Bayer Leverkusen at home.