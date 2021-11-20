Gladbach blaze past Greuther Fürth, scoring 4 at the Borussia Park without reply

B Mönchengladbach defeat Greuther Fürth 4-0 on Saturday at the Borussia Park. Gladbach arrived with the intention of increasing their league score after a 1-1 draw against Mainz. Greuther Fürth were beaten 2-1 in the previous match against Eintracht Frankfurt. As it stands, Gladbach are in 7th place on the table and has 18 points while Greuther Fürth sit in 18th with 1 point after 12 matches.

The Colts dominated the first half, with Jonas Hofmann opening the rout at the 9 minute mark. The momentum was now with Gladbach, who then scored again through a goal from Florian Neuhaus at the 28 minute mark to establish a 2-0. However they weren't finished yet and Alassane Plea made it 3-0 just before half-time, finishing the first half 3-0.

Gladbach continued to pile on the pressure in the second and were rewarded, with Jonas Hofmann finding the net again at the 57 minute mark. The game ended with a 4-0 home victory.

For Gladbach, Luca Netz, Marcus Thuram, Laszlo Benes, Torben Musel and Conor Noss, came on for Lars Stindl, Joe Scally, Florian Neuhaus, Jonas Hofmann and Kouadio Kone. Greuther Fürth brought on Timothy Tillmann, Maximilian Bauer, Nils Seufert, Cedric Itten and Abdourahmane Barry, to replace Branimir Hrgota, Julian Green, Paul Seguin, Havard Nielsen and Jetro Willems.

There were bookings for Lars Stindl from Gladbach, and Paul Seguin, Jamie Leweling and Max Christiansen, for Greuther Fürth.

Gladbach will next play FC Köln away, with Greuther Fürth facing Hoffenheim at home.