Dortmund avoid defeat and secure a 2-1 victory at home to Stuttgart

Borussia Dortmund strolled past Stuttgart with a 2-1 win on Saturday at the Signal Iduna Park. With each team arriving on the back of a league defeat, they were both keen to pick up points. Dortmund arrived at the game looking pick up points after losing their last game 2-1 to RB Leipzig while Stuttgart were beaten 1-0 in the previous match against Arminia Bielefeld. After today's result, Dortmund and Stuttgart currently occupy 2nd and 16th spots in the league, with 27 points and 10 points respectively after 12 matches.

After a goalless first half, Die Borussen piled on the pressure in the second and were rewarded, with a goal from Donyell Malen at the 56 minute mark. However, their lead was short-lived, as an equalizer from Roberto Massimo, 63 minutes in, brought The Reds level. In the end though, Dortmund just before the final whistle took the victory via a Marco Reus goal. The game ended with a 2-1 win for Dortmund.

For Dortmund, Emre Can, Steffen Tigges and Ansgar Knauff, came on for Raphael Guerreiro, Julian Brandt and Donyell Malen. Stuttgart brought on Nikolas Nartey, Alexis Tibidi, Daniel Didavi and Hamadi Al Ghaddioui for Atakan Karazor, Roberto Massimo, Philipp Forster and Tanguy Coulibaly.

The referee booked Tanguy Coulibaly and Waldemar Anton for Stuttgart.

Dortmund will next travel to Wolfsburg, while Stuttgart will face Mainz at home.