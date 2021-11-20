Chelsea on fire, scoring 3 without reply at the King Power Stadium

Chelsea ease to a comfortable 3-0 win at the King Power Stadium. With both teams drawing in their previous fixtures, they were keen to pick up points. Leicester wanted to continue adding points after a 1-1 draw against Leeds United. Chelsea, on the other hand, are struggling for form following a draw in their last match. As the table looks today, Leicester are in 12th place on the table and has 15 points while Chelsea sit in 1st with 29 points after 12 matches.

Chelsea started the first half well, with Antonio Rudiger opening the rout, 14 minutes in. The Blues then scored once more and increased their lead thanks to a goal from N'Golo Kante in the 28th minute. The first half ended 0-2.

Chelsea continued to apply pressure in the second and were rewarded, with a goal from Christian Pulisic, at 71 minutes. They managed to see the game out with a clean sheet and a final score of 3-0.

Both coaches used allfull available substitutions. For Leicester, James Maddison, Kelechi Iheanacho and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, came on for Harvey Barnes, Ademola Lookman and Boubakary Soumare, Chelsea replaced Christian Pulisic, Hakim Ziyech and Ruben Loftus-Cheek with Kai Havertz, Mason Mount and Jorginho.

There were bookings for Daniel Amartey, Jonny Evans and Kasper Schmeichel from Leicester. For Chelsea, Edouard Mendy saw yellow.

Chelsea and Leicester will next play at home to Manchester United and Watford respectively.