Brighton & Hove Albion succumb to Aston Villa with 2-0 defeat

On Saturday, Brighton & Hove Albion suffer an away defeat to Aston Villa at Villa Park. Villa were looking forward to meeting again after losing their last game 1-0 to Southampton. Brighton, on the other hand, are struggling for form following a draw in their last match. After today's result, Villa are in 15th place, with 13 points from 12 matches, while Brighton sit in 8th, with 17 points from 12.

After an un-eventful first half, The Villa applied pressure in the second and were rewarded, thanks to Ollie Watkins giving Villa the lead, at 84 minutes. However they weren't finished yet and Tyrone Mings made it 2-0 just before the final whistle to make it 2-0.

Both teams used all available substitutes. For Villa, Leon Bailey, Ashley Young and Anwar El Ghazi, came on for Danny Ings, Emiliano Buendia and Jacob Ramsey, Brighton brought on Solly March, Neal Maupay and Alexis MacAllister to replace Marc Cucurella, Tariq Lamptey and Pascal Gross.

There were bookings for Marvelous Nakamba, Ezri Konsa and Matty Cash from Villa, and Marc Cucurella, Adam Webster and Alexis MacAllister, for Brighton.

Villa will next travel to Crystal Palace, while Brighton will face Leeds United at home.