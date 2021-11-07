Visitors leave with nothing as Villarreal see off Getafe in 1-0 victory

Villarreal eased past Getafe in a 1-0 victory on Sunday at the Estadio de la Ceramica. Villarreal were looking forward to meeting again after losing their last game 2-0 to Valencia. Getafe, on the other hand, were able to continue their winning streak after a 2-1 win against Espanyol in their last match. After today's result, Villarreal and Getafe sit 12th, (15 points) and 20th, (6 points), in the table respectively, after 13 matches.

It was an impressive opening from Villarreal, with Manu Trigueros finding the net at the 10 minute mark to take them into the break 1-0 up. Both teams unable to deliver anything further, the score remained at 1-0 at full time.

For Villarreal, Yeremi Pino, Boulaye Dia, Moi Gomez, Samuel Chukwueze and Alberto Moreno, came on for Arnaut Danjuma, Yeremi Pino, Manu Trigueros, Paco Alcacer and Francis Coquelin. Getafe brought on Juan Iglesias, Jaime Mata, Koffi, Vitolo and Erick Cabaco, to replace Darío Poveda, Allan Nyom, Enes Unal, Mathias Olivera and Mauro Arambarri.

There were bookings for Raul Albiol from Villarreal, and Jaime Mata and Mauro Arambarri, for Getafe.

Villarreal will play their next fixture away against Celta Vigo, while Getafe will face Cádiz at home.