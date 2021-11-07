Victory beyond reach for Napoli, as they only manage a 1-1 draw with Verona

Napoli were held to 1-1 draw by Verona down on Sunday at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. Both teams arrived in good form, having secured victories in their previous matches. Napoli were looking to pick up points after winning their previous two games in the league. The most recent was against the Salernitana away (1-0), the other to Bologna at home (3-0). Verona, on the other hand, were looking to extend their winning run after a 2-1 victory against Juventus. As the table looks today, Napoli are 1st with 32 points from 12 matches, while Verona sit in 10th, with 16 points from 12.

The Yellow and Blues started the game well, with Giovanni Simeone giving Verona the lead in the 13th minute. However, their lead was short lived, as Giovanni Di Lorenzo equalised for Gli Azzurri, 18 minutes in to see out the first half 1-1. Both teams struggled to produce anything meaningful in the second half, leaving the final score at 1-1.

For Napoli, Hirving Lozano, Eljif Elmas, Dries Mertens, Adam Ounas and Andrea Petagna, came on for Matteo Politano, Piotr Zielinski, Andre Zambo Anguissa, Lorenzo Insigne and Victor Osimhen. Verona brought on Kevin Lasagna, Daniel Bessa, Nikola Kalinic and Giangiacomo Magnani, to replace Giovanni Simeone, Antonin Barak, Gianluca Caprari and Koray Gunter.

The referee booked Amir Rrahmani and Victor Osimhen from Napoli. Verona had the worst of it though, with Antonin Barak, Miguel Veloso, Pawel Dawidowicz, Daniel Bessa and Nikola Kalinic seeing yellow, and Daniel Bessa (2 yellow cards) and Nikola Kalinic (2 yellow cards) then sent off with a red.

Napoli will next play Internazionale away, with Verona facing Empoli at home.