Victory beyond reach for Hertha, as they only manage a 1-1 draw with Bayer

Hertha were held to 1-1 draw by Bayer down on Sunday at the Olympiastadion. With each team arriving on the back of a league defeat, they were both keen to pick up points. Hertha arrived at the game looking pick up points, following a previous defeat to Hoffenheim. Bayer were beaten 2-0 in the previous match against Wolfsburg. Following today's result, Hertha and Bayer currently occupy 13th and 6th spots in the league, with 13 points and 18 points respectively after 11 matches.

Hertha started strongly in the first half, thanks to a goal from Stevan Jovetic just before half-time

Bayer took the lead in the second half, with Robert Andrich finding the net just before the final whistle. The game ended 1-1.

For Hertha, Davie Selke, Lucas Tousart, Kevin-Prince Boateng, Dennis Jastrzembski and Jurgen Ekkelenkamp, came on for Stevan Jovetic, Vladimir Darida, Santiago Ascacibar, Maximilian Mittelstadt and Marco Richter. Bayer brought on Nadiem Amiri, Daley Sinkgraven, Iker Bravo Solanilla, Zidan Sertdemir and Odilon Kossounou, to replace Exequiel Palacios, Piero Hincapie, Paulinho, Jeremie Frimpong and Amine Adli.

There were bookings for Vladimir Darida from Hertha, and Exequiel Palacios, Kerem Demirbay and Moussa Diaby, for Bayer.

Hertha will next travel to Union Berlin, while Bayer will face Bochum at home.