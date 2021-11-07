Travelling Bologna secure 2-1 win against Sampdoria

Sampdoria on Sunday lost to Bologna on a home defeat at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris. Sampdoria arrived at the game looking pick up points after losing their last game 3-0 to Torino. Bologna were coming from a 2-0 win against Cagliari. As the table looks today, Sampdoria and Bologna currently occupy 18th and 9th spots in the table, with 9 points and 18 points respectively after 12 matches.

The Greyhounds started the game well, with Mattias Svanberg giving Bologna the lead just before half-time, finishing the first half 0-1.

The Blue-circled took the lead in the second half, thanks to a goal from Morten Thorsby in the 77th minute. Bologna in turn, then responded in the 78th minute increasing their lead with an effort from Marko Arnautovic and seeing the game end 2-1.

For Sampdoria, Ernesto Torregrossa, Riccardo Ciervo, Julian Chabot, Nicola Murru and Radu Matei Dragusin, came on for Manolo Gabbiadini, Kristoffer Askildsen, Omar Colley, Tommaso Augello and Bartosz Bereszynski. Bologna replaced Andreas Olsen, Nicola Sansone, Luis Binks, Ibrahima Mbaye and Sydney Van Hooijdonk with Lorenzo De Silvestri, Musa Barrow, Nicolas Dominguez, Roberto Soriano and Marko Arnautovic.

There were bookings for Manolo Gabbiadini, Omar Colley, Albin Ekdal and Nicola Murru from Sampdoria, and Aaron Hickey, for Bologna.

Sampdoria will next play Salernitana away, with Bologna facing Venezia at home.