Stalemate at the Mestalla, as Valencia draw 3-3 with Atleti

Valencia were held to 3-3 draw by Atleti down on Sunday at the Mestalla. Both sides arrived on the back of wins. Valencia were keen to hang onto their position at the top of league and extend their winning run, following a 2-0 victory against Villarreal. Atleti, on the other hand, were able to continue their winning streak after a 3-0 win against Real Betis in their last match. As the table looks today, Valencia and Atleti are 10th, (17 points) and 4th, (23 points), in the table respectively, after 13 matches.

Atleti started strong and were rewarded for their efforts, thanks to Luis Suarez giving Los Colchoneros the lead at the 35 minute mark to see out the first half 0-1.

Valencia started strong in the second half and were able to dominate, with an early calamitous own goal from Stefan Savic in the 50th minute. However, each side looked hungry to win and Atleti then found the back of the net, 58 minutes in thanks to Antoine Griezmann, taking the score to 2-1. The momentum was now with Atleti, who then scored again through a goal from Sime Vrsaljko, at 60 minutes to establish a 3-1. However, The Bats weren't lying down and managed to pull back a goal from Hugo Duro, 90 minutes in. They then scored again, increasing their advantage thanks to a 2nd effort from Hugo Duro just before the final whistle to make it 3-3.

For Valencia, Yunus Musah, Marcos De Sousa, Hugo Duro, Manu Vallejo and Koba Koindredi, came on for Uros Racic, Daniel Wass, Helder Costa, Omar Alderete and Carlos Soler. Atleti brought on Sime Vrsaljko, Geoffrey Kondogbia, Hector Herrera and Joao Felix, to replace Kieran Trippier, Angel Correa, Luis Suarez and Rodrigo De Paul.

There were bookings for Hugo Guillamon and Yunus Musah from Valencia, and Sime Vrsaljko and Antoine Griezmann, for Atleti.

Valencia will next travel to Real Sociedad, while Atleti will face Osasuna at home.