Real Sociedad earn hard-fought win over Osasuna

Real Sociedad strolled past Osasuna with a 2-0 win on Sunday at the Estadio El Sadar. Osasuna were hoping to get something from this game after losing 2-0 to Seville in their last match. Real had managed to pick up a single point in their encounter with Athletic Bilbao. As the table looks today, Osasuna are in 7th place on the table and has 19 points while Real sit in 1st with 28 points after 13 matches.

After an un-eventful first half, The White and Blues continued to pile on the pressure in the second and were rewarded, with Mikel Merino giving Real the lead, 72 minutes in. They then scored again, increasing their advantage thanks to a goal from Adnan Januzaj at the 82 minute mark to make it 2-0.

For Osasuna, Ezequiel Avila, Ante Budimir, Roberto Torres and Jose Angel, came on for Kike Barja, Kike Garcia, Manu Sanchez and Ruben Garcia. Real brought on Aihen Munoz, Alexander Sorloth, Portu, Benat Turrientes and Julen Lobete, to replace Diego Rico Salguero, Alexander Isak, Ander Barrenetxea, David Silva and Adnan Januzaj.

The referee booked two players from Real, Diego Rico Salguero and Martin Zubimendi.

Osasuna will next play Atletico Madrid away, with Real facing Valencia at home.