Points secure for Frankfurt, following a hard fought win

Greuther Fürth on Sunday lost to Eintracht Frankfurt on a home defeat at Sportpark Ronhof Thomas Sommer. Greuther Fürth were looking forward to meeting again, following a previous defeat to SC Freiburg. Frankfurt had managed to pick up a single point in their encounter with RB Leipzig. As it stands, Greuther Fürth are in 18th place on the table and has 1 point while Frankfurt sit in 14th with 12 points after 11 matches.

After a goalless first half, The Eagles continued to pile on the pressure in the second and were rewarded, thanks to a goal from Sebastian Rode, 75 minutes in. However, their lead didn't last for long, Cedric Itten producing an equaliser, 90 minutes in, bringing Greuther Fürth level. In the end though, Frankfurt just before the final whistle took the victory following a Rafael Borre goal and seeing the game end 2-1.

For Greuther Fürth, Timothy Tillmann, Gian-Luca Itter and Adrian Fein, came on for Julian Green, Jetro Willems and Paul Seguin. Frankfurt brought on Almamy Toure, Sebastian Rode, Ragnar Ache, Timothy Chandler and Stefan Ilsanker, to replace Erik Durm, Djibril Sow, Jesper Lindstrom, Almamy Toure and Daichi Kamada.

There were bookings for Hans Nunoo Sarpei, Max Christiansen, Branimir Hrgota and Sebastian Griesbeck from Greuther Fürth. For Frankfurt, Kristijan Jakic saw yellow.

Frankfurt and Greuther Fürth will next play away to SC Freiburg and B Mönchengladbach respectively.