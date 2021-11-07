Leeds drop points against Leicester in 1-1 draw

Leeds were held to 1-1 draw by Leicester down on Sunday at Elland Road. Leeds were looking to pick up points, following a 2-1 victory against Norwich City. Leicester had lost their previous match against Arsenal. As the table looks today, Leeds are in 15th place on the table and has 11 points while Leicester sit in 12th with 15 points after 11 matches.

The Whites started strongly in the first half, thanks to Raphinha finding the net, 26 minutes in. However, their lead was short lived, as Harvey Barnes equalised for Leicester in the 28th minute, finalising the first half 1-1. With both teams struggling to produce anything meaningful in the second half though, the game ended 1-1.

For Leeds, Tyler Roberts and Charlie Cresswell, came on for Jack Harrison and Adam Forshaw. Leicester replaced Daniel Amartey, Danny Ward and James Maddison with Harvey Barnes, Youri Tielemans and Ademola Lookman.

There were bookings for Raphinha from Leeds. For Leicester, Wilfred Ndidi saw yellow.

Leeds will next travel to Tottenham Hotspur, while Leicester will face Chelsea at home.