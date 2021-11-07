Home win for Venezia as they ease past Roma 3-2

Roma fell to an away defeat at the hands of Venezia at Stadio Pierluigi Penzo on Sunday. Venezia arrived with the intention of increasing their league score following a disappointing 0-0 draw with Genoa in their previous game whilst Roma had lost their previous match against AC Milan. Following today's result, Venezia are in 14th place, with 12 points from 12 matches, while Roma sit in 5th, with 19 points from 12.

Venezia found the net first, thanks to an early goal from Mattia Caldara in the 3rd minute. However, their lead didn't last for long, Eldor Shomurodov producing an equaliser at the 43 minute mark, bringing Giallorossi level. They then scored again, increasing their advantage thanks to a goal from Tammy Abraham just before half-time, to take a 1-2 lead into half time.

Venezia continued to pile on the pressure in the second and were rewarded, with Mattia Aramu finding the net at the 65 minute mark. Arancioneroverdi then scored once more and reestablished their lead thanks to a goal from David Okereke at the 74 minute mark to make it 3-2.

For Venezia, Arnor Sigurdsson, Marco Modolo, Tyronne Ebuehi, Tanner Tessmann and Thomas Henry, came on for Domen Crnigoj, Sofian Kiyine, Pasquale Mazzocchi, Mattia Aramu and David Okereke. Roma brought on Carles Perez, Nicolo Zaniolo, Nicola Zalewski and Borja Mayoral, to replace Marash Kumbulla, Stephan El Shaarawy, Eldor Shomurodov and Rick Karsdorp.

There were bookings for Sofian Kiyine and Sergio Romero from Venezia, and Rick Karsdorp and Tammy Abraham, for Roma.

Next up, Venezia are away to Bologna, whilst Roma will travel to face Genoa.