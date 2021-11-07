Home win for Udinese as they ease past Sassuolo 3-2

Udinese snatched all three points from Sassuolo in a 3-2 victory on Sunday, at the Stadio Friuli. With each team arriving on the back of a league defeat, they were both keen to pick up points. Udinese arrived at the game looking pick up points after losing 2-0 to Internazionale in their last match. Sassuolo, on the other hand, were beaten 2-1 in the previous match against Empoli. As the table looks today, both teams are on 14 points and sit in 14th and 13th places respectively after 12 matches.

Udinese started strongly in the first half, thanks to Gerard Deulofeu finding the net at the 8 minute mark. However, they were unable to maintain their lead, Domenico Berardi managed to equalize and take the sides off at the 15 minute mark at 1-1. The momentum was now with Neroverdi, who then scored again through a goal from Davide Frattesi, 28 minutes in to establish a 2-1. However, their lead was short lived, as Davide Frattesi equalised for Udinese at the 39 minute mark, which saw the first half end 2-2.

Bianconeri started strong in the second half and were able to dominate, with a goal from Beto in the 51st minute, which sealed the victory for Udinese.

Both managers used all available substitutions. For Udinese, Jean-Victor Makengo, Iyenoma Destiny Udogie and Isaac Success, came on for Tolgay Arslan, Samir and Beto, Sassuolo brought on Matheus Henrique, Gianluca Scamacca and Abdou Harroui, to replace Francesco Magnanelli, Hamed Junior Traoré and Davide Frattesi.

The referee booked Tolgay Arslan, Beto and Jean-Victor Makengo from Udinese and Jean-Victor Makengo (2 yellow cards) went off with a red card, while Sassuolo's Gian Marco Ferrari, Mert Muldur and Andrea Consigli also received a yellow.

Udinese will next travel to Torino, while Sassuolo will face Cagliari at home.