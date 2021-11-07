Frustrated Mallorca share points with Elche after 2-2 draw

Mallorca were held to 2-2 draw by Elche down on Sunday at Estadi de Son Moix. Mallorca wanted to continue adding points after a 1-1 draw against Cádiz. Elche, on the other hand, lost 2-1 in the last match they played against R Madrid. As it stands, Mallorca and Elche currently occupy 13th and 18th spots in the league, with 15 points and 11 points respectively after 13 matches.

After an un-eventful first half, Elche fought back the second half, with a goal from Lucas Boye in the 68th minute. However, their lead didn't last for long, Salva Sevilla producing an equaliser, 72 minutes in, bringing Mallorca level. However, each side looked hungry to win and Elche then found the back of the net at the 75 minute mark thanks to Lucas Boye, taking the score to 2-1. In the end though, their celebrations were kept brief, as Pablo Maffeo equalised for The Vermilions just before the final whistle. The game ended 2-2.

For Mallorca, Amath Ndiaye, Fernando Nino, Inigo Ruiz de Galarreta, Abdon and Jordi Mboula, came on for Antonio Sanchez, Angel Rodriguez, Iddrisu Baba, Kang In Lee and Salva Sevilla. Elche brought on Josan, Josema, Dario Benedetto, Diego Gonzalez and Ivan Marcone, to replace Fidel, Javier Pastore, Lucas Perez, Omar Mascarell and Lucas Boye.

There were bookings for Franco Russo and Iddrisu Baba from Mallorca, and Lucas Boye, Antonio Barragan and Pedro Bigas, for Elche.

Mallorca will next play Rayo Vallecano away, with Elche facing Real Betis at home.