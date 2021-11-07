Everton and Spurs can only manage a 0-0 draw at Goodison Park

On Sunday, Everton and Spurs were held to a 0-0 draw at Goodison Park. Both Everton and Spurs came from defeats in their previous league games. Everton were looking to get back their winning ways after losing their last game 2-1 to Wolverhampton Wanderers. Spurs, on the other hand, were beaten 3-0 in the previous match against Manchester United. After today's result, Everton and Spurs currently occupy 11th and 9th spots in the league, with 15 points and 16 points respectively after 11 matches.

Both coaches used all available substitutions. For Everton, Tom Davies, Mason Holgate and Jean-Philippe Gbamin, came on for Fabian Delph, Allan and Demarai Gray, Spurs brought on Matt Doherty, Giovani Lo Celso and Tanguy Ndombele, to replace Sergio Reguilon, Lucas Moura and Heung Min Son.

The referee booked seven players. Fabian Delph and Richarlison from Everton, who saw yellow cards and Mason Holgate, sent off with a red, as well as for Spurs Sergio Reguilon, Cristian Romero, Tanguy Ndombele and Oliver Skipp received yellows.

Everton will play away against Manchester City, while Spurs will face Leeds United at home.