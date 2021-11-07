Arsenal take the points and enjoy a home win against Watford

Arsenal beat Watford with a thumping 1-0 victory on Sunday at Emirates Stadium. Arsenal were looking to pick up points after winning their previous two matches against Leicester City away and Aston Villa at home, by 2-0 and 3-1 respectively. Watford were beaten 1-0 in the previous match against Southampton. At the moment, Arsenal and Watford currently occupy 5th and 17th spots in the table, with 20 points and 10 points respectively after 11 matches.

Following a goalless first half, The Gunners piled on the pressure in the second and were rewarded, thanks to a goal from Emile Smith-Rowe at the 56 minute mark, leaving the final score at 1-0.

Arsenal brought on Martin Odegaard, Mohamed Elneny and Gabriel Martinelli for Alexandre Lacazette, Emile Smith-Rowe and Bukayo Saka. Watford brought on Joao Pedro, Cucho Hernandez and Ashley Fletcher, to replace Ozan Tufan, Emmanuel Dennis and Craig Cathcart.

The referee booked Albert Sambi Lokonga, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Gabriel Magalhaes from Arsenal. Watford had the worst of it though, with Joshua King, Juraj Kucka and Moussa Sissoko seeing yellow, and Juraj Kucka (2 yellow cards) then sent off with a red.

Arsenal will next play Liverpool away, with Watford facing Manchester United at home.