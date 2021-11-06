Win for RMA at Santiago Bernabeu, as they beat Rayo 2-1

R Madrid defeat Rayo Vallecano 2-1 on Saturday at Santiago Bernabeu. RMA were keen to hang onto their position at the top of league and extend their winning run after winning last match. Rayo secured a point against Celta Vigo in their previous match. Following today's result, RMA are in 1st place on the table and has 27 points while Rayo sit in 6th with 20 points after 13 matches.

RMA started strongly in the first half, with Toni Kroos finding the net at the 14 minute mark. Los Blancos then netted once more and increased their lead thanks to a goal from Karim Benzema at the 38 minute mark. The score at half time was 2-0.

Rayo took the lead in the second half, thanks to a goal from Falcao at the 76 minute mark. When the final wisthle blew, the result was 2-1 to RMA.

For RMA, Lucas Vazquez, Eden Hazard and Nacho, came on for Marco Asensio, Karim Benzema and Dani Carvajal. Rayo brought on Unai Lopez, Bebe, Falcao, Sergi Guardiola and Jose Pozo, to replace Oscar Trejo, Isi Palazon, Randy Nteka, Falcao and Esteban Saveljich.

There were bookings for Toni Kroos from RMA, and Ivan Balliu and Santi Comesana, for Rayo.

RMA will next travel to Granada, while Rayo will face Mallorca at home.