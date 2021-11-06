Visitors leave with nothing, as Spezia secure 1-0 home win against Torino

Spezia Calcio strolled past Torino with a 1-0 win on Saturday at the Stadio Alberto Picco. Spezia arrived at the game looking pick up points, following a previous defeat to Fiorentina. Torino, on the other hand, were able to continue their winning streak after a 3-0 win against Sampdoria in their last match. As the table looks today, Spezia are currently 18th with 8 points from 12 matches, while Torino sit in 12th, with 14 points from 12.

Following a goalless first half, Spezia applied pressure in the second and were rewarded, thanks to a goal from Jacopo Sala at the 58 minute mark and seeing the game end 1-0.

For Spezia, Eddie Salcedo, Rey Manaj and Salva Ferrer, came on for Jacopo Sala, Daniele Verde and Viktor Kovalenko. Torino replaced Daniele Baselli, Marko Pjaca, Antonio Sanabria, Simone Zaza and Armando Izzo with Tomas Rincon, Karol Linetty, Andrea Belotti, Wilfried Stephane Singo and Koffi Djidji.

There were bookings for Kelvin Amian, Dimitrios Nikolaou and Viktor Kovalenko from Spezia. For Torino, Tomas Rincon, Karol Linetty and Antonio Sanabria saw yellow.

Spezia will next play Atalanta away, with Torino facing Udinese at home.