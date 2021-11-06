Visitors fail to take points as Palace beat Wolves 2-0

On Saturday, Wolverhampton Wanderers suffer an away defeat to Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park. Both teams arrived in good form, having secured victories in their previous matches. Palace were looking to pick up points, following a 2-0 victory against Manchester City. Wolves, on the other hand, were looking to extend their winning run after a 2-1 victory against Everton. As the table looks today, Palace and Wolves are 14th, (12 points) and 7th, (16 points), in the league respectively, after 11 matches.

After a goalless first half, Palace applied pressure in the second and were rewarded, with a goal from Wilfried Zaha in the 61st minute. They then scored again, increasing their advantage thanks to a goal from Conor Gallagher at the 78 minute mark to make it 2-0.

For Palace, Jeffrey Schlupp, Michael Olise, Jordan Ayew and Nathaniel Clyne, came on for James McArthur, Odsonne Edouard, Christian Benteke and Joachim Andersen. Wolves brought on Daniel Podence, Adama Traore and Fabio Silva, to replace Trincao, Nelson Semedo and Hee-chan Hwang.

There were bookings for Marc Guehi and Michael Olise from Palace. For Wolves, Joao Moutinho saw yellow.

Palace will next travel to Burnley, while Wolves will face West Ham United at home.