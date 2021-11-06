Visitors fail to take points as Juve beat Fiorentina 1-0

Juventus beat Fiorentina with a thumping 1-0 victory on Saturday at the Allianz Stadium. Juve were looking to get back their winning ways, following a previous defeat to Hellas Verona. Fiorentina, on the other hand, were looking to extend their winning run after a 3-0 victory against Spezia Calcio. As the table looks today, both teams are on 18 points and occupy 8th and 7th places respectively after 12 matches.

After a goalless first half, Juve applied pressure in the second and were rewarded, thanks to Juan Cuadrado giving The Old Lady the lead just before the final whistle, leaving the final score at 1-0.

For Juve, Luca Pellegrini, Juan Cuadrado, Kaio Jorge and Rodrigo Bentancur, came on for Alex Sandro, Adrien Rabiot, Alvaro Morata and Paulo Dybala. Fiorentina brought on Sofyan Amrabat, Riccardo Sottil, Igor, Alfred Duncan and Matija Nastasic, to replace Lucas Torreira, Riccardo Saponara, Jose Callejon, Giacomo Bonaventura and Gaetano Castrovilli.

The referee booked Danilo and Daniele Rugani from Juve. Fiorentina had the worst of it though, with Lucas Martinez, Nikola Milenkovic and Matija Nastasic seeing yellow, and Nikola Milenkovic (2 yellow cards) then sent off with a red.

Juve will next play Lazio away, with Fiorentina facing AC Milan at home.