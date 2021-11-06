Victory beyond reach for Chelsea, as they only manage a 1-1 draw with Burnley

On Saturday, Chelsea and Burnley were held to a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge. Both teams arrived in good form, having secured victories in their previous matches. Chelsea were keen to hang onto their position at the top of league and extend their winning run after winning their previous two games against Newcastle United away and Norwich City at home, by 3-0 and 7-0 respectively. Burnley were coming from a 3-1 win against Brentford. At the moment, Chelsea are in 1st place on the table and has 26 points while Burnley sit in 18th with 8 points after 11 matches.

Chelsea dominated the first half, thanks to Kai Havertz finding the net, 33 minutes in to see out the first half 1-0.

The Clarets took the lead in the second half, with Matej Vydra finding the net, 79 minutes in, leaving the final score at 1-1.

Both managers used all available substitutions. For Chelsea, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Christian Pulisic and Mason Mount, came on for Ross Barkley, N'Golo Kante and Callum Hudson-Odoi, Burnley brought on Jay Rodriguez, Matej Vydra and Erik Pieters to replace Chris Wood, Johann Gudmundsson and Maxwel Cornet.

There were bookings for Reece James from Chelsea, and Ashley Westwood, Maxwel Cornet, James Tarkowski and Josh Brownhill, for Burnley.

Chelsea will next play Leicester City away, with Burnley facing Crystal Palace at home.