Victory beyond reach for Celta, as they only manage a 3-3 draw with Barca

Celta were held to 3-3 draw by Barca down on Saturday at the Estadio Municipal de Balaidos. With both teams drawing in their previous fixtures, they were keen to pick up points. Celta arrived with the intention of increasing their league score after a scoreless draw against Rayo Vallecano in their previous match while Barca were unable to beat Alaves in a 1-1 draw. As it stands, Celta are in 14th place, with 12 points from 13 matches, while Barca sit in 9th, with 17 points from 13.

Barca started strong and were rewarded for their efforts, thanks to an early goal from Ansu Fati in the 5th minute. The momentum was now with Los Blaugranas, who then scored again through a goal from Sergio Busquets, 18 minutes in to establish a 2-0. However they weren't finished yet and Memphis Depay made it 3-0, at 34 minutes, which saw the first half end 0-3.

The Sky Blues started the second half with renewed vigour, with a goal from Iago Aspas in the 52nd minute. The momentum was now with Celta, who then scored again through a goal from Nolito at the 74 minute mark to establish a 3-2. Celta then netted once more and snatched an equaliser thanks to a 2nd effort from Iago Aspas just before the final whistle with a final score of 3-3.

For Celta, Fran Beltran, Kevin Vazquez, Franco Cervi and Nestor Araujo, came on for Augusto Solari, Hugo Mallo, Renato Tapia and Jeison Murillo. Barca replaced Alejandro Balde, Ronald Araujo, Riqui Puig and Abdessamad Ezzalzouli with Ansu Fati, Eric Garcia, Nicolas Gonzalez and Gavi.

There were bookings for Augusto Solari, Renato Tapia and Iago Aspas from Celta, and Eric Garcia, Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Abdessamad Ezzalzouli and Frenkie De Jong, for Barca.

Barca and Celta will next play at home to Espanyol and Villarreal respectively.