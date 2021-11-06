Norwich ease past Brentford with a 2-1 victory away

Brentford on Saturday lost to Norwich City on a home defeat at Brentford Community Stadium. With each team arriving on the back of a league defeat, they were both keen to pick up points. Brentford arrived at the game looking pick up points, following a previous defeat to Burnley. Norwich were beaten 2-1 in the previous match against Leeds United. As the table looks today, Brentford are in 14th place on the table and has 12 points while Norwich sit in 19th with 5 points after 11 matches.

Norwich started strongly in the first half, with Mathias Normann giving The Canaries the lead after only 6 minutes. They then scored again, increasing their advantage thanks to a goal from Teemu Pukki, 29 minutes in and seeing the first half out 0-2.

Brentford took the initiative in the second half, thanks to a goal from Rico Henry, 60 minutes in. The game ended 2-1.

Both coaches used allfull available substitutions. For Brentford, Charlie Goode, Saman Ghoddos and Marcus Forss, came on for Zanka, Vitaly Janelt and Rico Henry, Norwich brought on Dimitris Giannoulis, Josh Sargent and Adam Idah, to replace Kieran Dowell, Teemu Pukki and Milot Rashica.

There were bookings for Ivan Toney and Charlie Goode from Brentford, and Mathias Normann, Andrew Omobamidele and Max Aarons, for Norwich.

Brentford will next travel to Newcastle United, while Norwich will face Southampton at home.