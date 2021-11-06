Jubilant Man City take all 3 points against Man U, in a 2-0 win

Manchester City's 2-0 win over Manchester United on Saturday, was hard fought at Old Trafford. Man U were looking to continue their run after winning last match. Man City, on the other hand, lost 2-0 in the last match they played against Crystal Palace. Following today's result, Man U and Man City currently occupy 5th and 2nd spots in the table, with 17 points and 23 points respectively after 11 matches.

Cityzens started the game well, with a goal from Eric Bailly early in the first half. However they weren't finished yet and Bernardo Silva made it 2-0 just before half-time and seeing the first half out 0-2. With both teams struggling to produce anything meaningful in the second half though, the game ended 2-0.

For Man U, Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford, Alex Telles and Donny Van De Beek, came on for Eric Bailly, Mason Greenwood, Luke Shaw and Fred.

There were bookings for Cristiano Ronaldo from Man U. For Man City, Joao Cancelo and Bernardo Silva saw yellow.

Man U will next play Watford away, with Man City facing Everton at home.