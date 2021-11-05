Win for Soton at St. Mary's Stadium, as they beat Villa 1-0

Southampton snatched all three points from Aston Villa in a 1-0 victory on Friday, at St. Mary's Stadium. Soton were looking to pick up points after winning last match while Villa were beaten 4-1 in the previous match against West Ham United. As it stands, Soton are in 12th place, with 14 points from 11 matches, while Villa sit in 15th, with 10 points from 11.

Soton started strongly in the first half, with an early goal from Adam Armstrong in the 3rd minute and managed to see out the first half 1-0. With both teams struggling to produce anything meaningful in the second half though, the game ended 1-0.

Both teams used all available substitutes. For Soton, Lyanco, Ibrahima Diallo and Armando Broja, came on for Stuart Armstrong, Mohamed Elyounoussi and Adam Armstrong, Villa replaced Jacob Ramsey, Cameron Archer and Keinan Davis with Marvelous Nakamba, Emiliano Buendia and Anwar El Ghazi.

There were bookings for Oriol Romeu and Mohammed Salisu from Soton. For Villa, Anwar El Ghazi and Axel Tuanzebe saw yellow.

Soton will next play Norwich City away, with Villa facing Brighton & Hove Albion at home.