Cádiz beat Athletic Bilbao in 1-0, in narrow away win

Athletic Bilbao on home loss to Cádiz at San Mames Stadium on Friday. With both teams drawing in their previous fixtures, they were keen to pick up points. Athletic Bilbao arrived with the intention of increasing their league score after a 1-1 draw against Real Sociedad whilst Cádiz had managed to pick up a single point in their encounter with Mallorca. As things stand, Athletic Bilbao and Cádiz currently occupy 8th and 14th spots in the league, with 18 points and 12 points respectively after 13 matches.

Cádiz started the first half well, thanks to a goal from Salvi Sanchez after only 6 minutes, finalising the first half 0-1. Both teams unable to deliver anything further, the score remained at 1-0 at full time.

For Athletic Bilbao, Nicholas Williams, Raul Garcia, Nicolas Serrano and Jon Morcillo, came on for Alex Berenguer, Mikel Vesga, Iker Muniain and Oihan Sancet. Cádiz brought on Ivan Chapela, Santiago Arzamendia, Fali, Carlos Akapo and Alvaro Negredo, to replace Salvi Sanchez, Alberto Perea, Anthony Lozano, Isaac Carcelén and Jens Jonsson.

There were bookings for Yeray Alvarez, Jon Morcillo and Nicholas Williams from Athletic Bilbao, and Varazdat Haroyan, for Cádiz.

Cádiz and Athletic Bilbao will next play away to Getafe and Levante respectively.