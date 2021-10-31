West Ham United secure all 3 points, after a win at Villa Park

Villa on Sunday lost to West Ham United on a home defeat at Villa Park. Villa were looking to get back their winning ways after losing their last game 3-1 to Arsenal. The Hammers were hoping to increase their winning streak after back-to-back victories against Tottenham Hotspur and Everton. Following today's result, Villa and The Hammers sit 15th, (10 points) and 4th, (20 points), in the table respectively, after 10 matches.

The Irons dominated the first half, with Ben Johnson opening the rout early in the first half. However, the good fortune didn't last for long. An equalizer from Ollie Watkins in the 34th minute brought The Villa level. However, The Hammers secured the points emphatically, with a goal from Declan Rice, at 38 minutes. The first half ended 1-2.

The Hammers continued to pile on the pressure in the second and were rewarded, with Pablo Fornals finding the net in the 80th minute. The Irons then netted once more and increased their advantage thanks to a goal from Jarrod Bowen, at 84 minutes to make it 4-1.

As for substitutions, for Villa, Ashley Young, Tyrone Mings and Anwar El Ghazi, came on for Jacob Ramsey, Emiliano Buendia and Leon Bailey, The Hammers brought on Manuel Lanzini, Nikola Vlasic and Vladimir Coufal, to replace Said Benrahma, Jarrod Bowen and Pablo Fornals.

The referee booked four players. John McGinn from Villa, who saw yellow cards and Ezri Konsa, sent off with a red, as well as for The Hammers Pablo Fornals and Jarrod Bowen also seeing yellows.

Villa will next play Southampton away, with The Hammers facing Liverpool at home.