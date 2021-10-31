Visitors leave with nothing, as Inter secure 2-0 home win against Udinese

Internazionale defeat Udinese 2-0 on Sunday at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza. Inter were looking to pick up points, following a 2-0 victory against Empoli. Udinese are struggling for form following a draw in their last match. As things stand, Inter are in 3rd place, with 24 points from 11 matches, while Udinese sit in 14th, with 11 points from 11.

After an un-eventful first half, Inter piled on the pressure in the second and were rewarded, with Joaquin Correa giving Nerazzurri the lead at the 60 minute mark. However they weren't finished yet and Joaquin Correa made it 2-0 at the 68 minute mark with a final score of 2-0.

For Inter, Alexis Sanchez, Arturo Vidal, Lautaro Martinez, Stefano Sensi and Federico Dimarco, came on for Joaquin Correa, Hakan Calhanoglu, Edin Dzeko, Nicolo Barella and Ivan Perisic. Udinese brought on Gerard Deulofeu, Walace, Iyenoma Destiny Udogie, Tolgay Arslan and Brandon Soppy, to replace Isaac Success, Mato Jajalo, Jens Stryger Larsen, Jean-Victor Makengo and Nahuel Molina.

The referee booked Beto and Roberto Pereyra for Udinese.

Inter will next travel to AC Milan, while Udinese will face Sassuolo at home.