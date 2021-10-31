Visiting Espanyol left with nothing after Getafe take all 3 points

Getafe beats Espanyol 2-1 on Sunday at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez. With both teams drawing in their previous fixtures, they were keen to pick up points. Getafe arrived with the intention of increasing their league score after a 1-1 draw against Granada. Espanyol, on the other hand, had managed to pick up a single point in their encounter with Athletic Bilbao. As the table looks today, Getafe and Espanyol currently occupy 20th and 11th spots in the league, with 6 points and 14 points respectively after 12 matches.

The first half of the game started favourably for Getafe, with Enes Unal finding the net at the 31 minute mark. However, their celebrations were kept brief, as Sergi Gomez equalised for Budgerigars at the 38 minute mark, which saw the first half end 1-1.

Deep Blues continued to apply pressure in the second, thanks to Enes Unal finding the net again, 56 minutes in, leaving the final score at 2-1.

For Getafe, Jonathan Silva, Jaime Mata, Florentino Luis and Jorge Cuenca, came on for Koffi, Enes Unal, Allan Nyom and Carles Alena. Espanyol replaced Yangel Herrera, Loren Moron, Javi Puado, Keidi Bare and Wu Lei with Oscar Melendo, Sergi Darder, Nicolas Melamed Ribaudo, Manu Morlanes and Adri Embarba.

There were bookings for Stefan Mitrovic, Enes Unal, Djene, Nemanja Maksimovic, Jonathan Silva, Damian Suarez and Jaime Mata from Getafe. For Espanyol, Sergi Darder, Javi Puado, Adria Pedrosa and Keidi Bare saw yellow.

Getafe will next travel to Villarreal, while Espanyol will face Granada at home.