Victory denied for Bochum, as Gladbach secure a 2-1 home win

Gladbach enjoyed a mesmerising home victory against Bochum at the Borussia Park on Sunday. Gladbach were looking to get back their winning ways after losing their last game 1-0 to BSC. Bochum were hoping to increase their winning streak after back-to-back victories against Eintracht Frankfurt and Greuther Fürth. As the table looks today, Gladbach are in 10th place, with 14 points from 10 matches, while Bochum sit in 14th, with 10 points from 10.

The Colts dominated the first half, thanks to Alassane Plea giving Gladbach the lead in the 12th minute. Gladbach then netted once more and increased their advantage thanks to a goal from Jonas Hofmann just before half-time, to take a 2-0 lead into half time.

Bochum took the lead in the second half, with a goal from Danny Blum just before the final whistle, leaving the final score at 2-1.

For Gladbach, Marcus Thuram, Florian Neuhaus and Hannes Wolf, came on for Lars Stindl, Kouadio Kone and Alassane Plea. Bochum brought on Kostas Stafylidis, Danny Blum, Christopher Antwi-Adjej, Milos Pantovic and Soma Novothny, to replace Cristian Gamboa, Gerrit Holtmann, Takuma Asano, Eduard Lowen and Sebastian Polter.

There were bookings for Hannes Wolf from Gladbach. For Bochum, Erhan Masovic saw yellow.

Gladbach will next play Mainz away, with Bochum facing Hoffenheim at home.