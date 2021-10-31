Sassuolo fail to stop visitors as Empoli seal the win

Empoli's 2-1 win over Sassuolo on Sunday, was hard fought at the MAPEI Stadium. Sassuolo were looking to pick up points after winning their previous two matches in the league. The most recent was against the Juventus away (2-1), the other to Venezia at home (3-1) whilst Empoli lost 2-0 in the last match they played against Internazionale. After today's result, Sassuolo are in 12th place, with 14 points from 11 matches, while Empoli sit in 10th, with 15 points from 11.

Neroverdi started the game well, thanks to Lorenzo Tonelli finding the net just before half-time

Empoli continued to pile on the pressure in the second and were rewarded, with Andrea Pinamonti finding the net after 83 minutes. However they weren't finished yet and Szymon Zurkowski made it 2-1 just before the final whistle to make it 2-1.

For Sassuolo, Gregoire Defrel, Matheus Henrique, Jeremie Boga, Mert Muldur and Rogerio, came on for Gianluca Scamacca, Giacomo Raspadori, Hamed Junior Traoré, Davide Frattesi and Jeremy Toljan. Empoli brought on Patrick Cutrone, Szymon Zurkowski, Kristjan Asllani, Fabiano Parisi and Simone Romagnoli, to replace Filippo Bandinelli, Nicolas Haas, Leo Stulac, Riccardo Marchizza and Federico Di Francesco.

There were bookings for Gianluca Scamacca, Giacomo Raspadori, Gregoire Defrel and Maxime Lopez from Sassuolo. For Empoli, Petar Stojanovic and Andrea Pinamonti saw yellow.

Sassuolo will next travel to Udinese, while Empoli will face Genoa at home.