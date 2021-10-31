Jubilant Leeds take all 3 points against Norwich, in a 2-1 win

Leeds United's 2-1 win over Norwich City on Sunday, was hard fought at Carrow Road. Norwich were looking to get back their winning ways after losing their last game 7-0 to Chelsea. Leeds are struggling for form following a draw in their last match. As the table looks today, Norwich and Leeds currently occupy 20th and 17th spots in the league, with 2 points and 10 points respectively after 10 matches.

After a goalless first half, The Whites continued to apply pressure in the second and were rewarded, thanks to Raphinha giving Leeds the lead at the 56 minute mark. However, their lead didn't last for long, Andrew Omobamidele producing an equaliser in the 58th minute, bringing Norwich level. Leeds in turn, then responded, at 60 minutes increasing their lead with an effort from Rodrigo Moreno and seeing the game end 2-1.

Both coaches used all available substitutions. For Norwich, Christos Tzolis, Adam Idah and Przemyslaw Placheta, came on for Kieran Dowell, Josh Sargent and Grant Hanley, Leeds brought on Cody Drameh, Adam Forshaw and Tyler Roberts, to replace Jamie Shackleton, Daniel James and Rodrigo Moreno.

There were bookings for Kenny McLean from Norwich, and Rodrigo Moreno, Jack Harrison, Jamie Shackleton and Cody Drameh, for Leeds.

Norwich will next play Brentford away, with Leeds facing Leicester City at home.