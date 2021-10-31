Genoa and Venezia fail to find the net

Genoa were held to 0-0 draw by Venezia down on Sunday at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris. Genoa wanted to continue adding points following a disappointing 1-1 draw with Spezia Calcio in their previous game. Venezia, on the other hand, lost 2-1 in the last match they played against Salernitana. As the table looks today, Genoa are in 17th place on the table and has 8 points while Venezia sit in 16th with 9 points after 11 matches.

For Genoa, Felipe Caicedo, Caleb Ekuban, Abdoulaye Toure, Yayah Kallon and Aleksander Buksa, came on for Goran Pandev, Mattia Destro, Pablo Galdames, Stefano Sturaro and Caleb Ekuban. Venezia brought on Tyronne Ebuehi, Sofian Kiyine, Dor Peretz, Cristian Molinaro and Francesco Forte, to replace Pasquale Mazzocchi, Domen Crnigoj, Mattia Aramu, Ridgeciano Haps and Thomas Henry.

There were bookings for Davide Biraschi from Genoa, and Pasquale Mazzocchi, Mattia Caldara and Mattia Aramu, for Venezia.

Genoa will next travel to Empoli, while Venezia will face Roma at home.