Fiorentina blaze past Spezia, scoring 3 at Stadio Artemio Franchi without reply

Fiorentina snatched all three points from Spezia Calcio in a 3-0 victory on Sunday, at Stadio Artemio Franchi. Fiorentina were looking forward to meeting again after losing their last game 1-0 to Lazio. Spezia are struggling for form following a draw in their last match. As things stand, Fiorentina are in 7th place on the table and has 18 points while Spezia sit in 18th with 8 points after 11 matches.

Fiorentina started the game well, with Dusan Vlahovic opening the rout just before half-time

Fiorentina continued to pile on the pressure in the second and were rewarded, with Dusan Vlahovic finding the net again at the 62 minute mark. The Purple One then netted once more and increased their lead thanks to a goal from Jose Callejon in the 74th minute to make it 3-0.

For Fiorentina, Alvaro Odriozola, Youssef Maleh, Jose Callejon, Igor and Sofyan Amrabat, came on for Lorenzo Venuti, Gaetano Castrovilli, Riccardo Sottil, Lucas Martinez and Lucas Torreira. Spezia brought on Jacopo Sala, Kelvin Amian, Ebrima Colley, Daniele Verde and Rey Manaj, to replace Eddie Salcedo, Salva Ferrer, Simone Bastoni, Giulio Maggiore and David Strelec.

There were bookings for Lucas Martinez, Lorenzo Venuti, Dusan Vlahovic and Youssef Maleh from Fiorentina, and Salva Ferrer, Emmanuel Gyasi and Ebrima Colley, for Spezia.

Fiorentina will play their next fixture away against Juventus, while Spezia will face Torino at home.