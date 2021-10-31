Cádiz held 1-1 by Mallorca in at Estadio Ramon de Carranza

Cádiz were held to 1-1 draw by Mallorca down on Sunday at Estadio Ramon de Carranza. With both teams drawing in their previous fixtures, they were keen to pick up points. Cádiz arrived with the intention of increasing their league score following a disappointing 3-3 draw with Villarreal in their previous game while Mallorca are struggling for form following a draw in their last match. As the table looks today, Cádiz are in 17th place on the table and has 9 points while Mallorca sit in 12th with 14 points after 12 matches.

Mallorca started strong and were rewarded for their efforts, thanks to Iddrisu Baba giving The Vermilions the lead, 29 minutes in, to take a 0-1 lead into half time.

Cádiz took the initiative in the second half, with a goal from Alvaro Negredo just before the final whistle and seeing the game end 1-1.

For Cádiz, Víctor Chust, Alvaro Negredo, Tomás Alarcon, Santiago Arzamendia and Milutin Osmajic, came on for Fali, Ruben Sobrino, Jens Jonsson, Ivan Chapela and Isaac Carcelén. Mallorca replaced Aleksandar Sedlar, Antonio Sanchez, Inigo Ruiz de Galarreta, Joan Sastre and Rodrigo Battaglia with Martin Valjent, Amath Ndiaye, Salva Sevilla, Pablo Maffeo and Kang In Lee.

The referee booked Fali, Juan Cala and Tomás Alarcon from Cádiz. Mallorca had the worst of it though, with Amath Ndiaye, Dani Rodriguez, Aleksandar Sedlar, Iddrisu Baba and Manolo Reina seeing yellow, and Aleksandar Sedlar (2 yellow cards) then sent off with a red.

Cádiz will next travel to Athletic Bilbao, while Mallorca will face Elche at home.