Augsburg triumph over Stuttgart, with an emphatic 4 goal display

Augsburg beat Stuttgart with a thumping 4-1 victory on Sunday at the WWK Arena. Augsburg were looking to get back their winning ways, following a previous defeat to Mainz. Stuttgart secured a point against Union Berlin in their previous match. As the table looks today, Augsburg are in 16th place, with 9 points from 10 matches, while Stuttgart sit in 13th, with 10 points from 10.

The Reds started strongly in the first half, with Chris Fuhrich finding the net after only 7 minutes. However, their lead was short lived, as Reece Oxford equalised for Augsburg in the 30th minute, finalising the first half 1-1.

Fuggerstädter started the second half with renewed vigour, with Jeffrey Gouweleeuw finding the net, at 53 minutes. The momentum was now with Augsburg, who then scored again through a goal from Florian Niederlechner, 72 minutes in to establish a 3-1. Augsburg then netted once more and increased their advantage thanks to a goal from Alfred Finnbogason in the 81st minute with a final score of 4-1.

For Augsburg, Andre Hahn, Carlos Gruezo, Florian Niederlechner, Niklas Dorsch and Raphael Framberger, came on for Daniel Caligiuri, Tobias Strobl, Ruben Vargas, Arne Maier and Mads Pedersen. Stuttgart replaced Chris Fuhrich, Marc Kempf, Daniel Didavi, Hiroki Ito and Mateo Klimowicz for Tanguy Coulibaly, Clinton Mola, Philipp Forster, Pascal Stenzel and Wahidullah Faghir.

There were bookings for Jeffrey Gouweleeuw, Daniel Caligiuri and Carlos Gruezo from Augsburg. For Stuttgart, Daniel Didavi, Tanguy Coulibaly, Hamadi Al Ghaddioui and Philipp Forster saw yellow.

Augsburg will next play Wolfsburg away, with Stuttgart facing Arminia Bielefeld at home.