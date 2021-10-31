AC Milan take all 3 points, after 2-1 victory against Roma

Roma on Sunday lost to AC Milan on a home defeat at the Stadio Olympico. Both teams arrived on the back of wins. Roma were looking to continue their run, following a 2-1 victory against Cagliari while Milan were hoping to increase their winning streak after back-to-back victories against Torino and Bologna. As the table looks today, Roma and Milan are 4th, (19 points) and 2nd, (28 points), spots respectively, after 11 matches.

Rossoneri started the first half well, thanks to Zlatan Ibrahimovic finding the net, at 26 minutes, seeing out the first half 0-1.

Milan continued to apply pressure in the second and were rewarded, with a goal from Franck Kessie, 57 minutes in. Roma in turn, then responded just before the final whistle increasing their lead with an effort from Stephan El Shaarawy and seeing the game end 2-1.

For Roma, Felix Afena-Gyan, Stephan El Shaarawy, Carles Perez and Eldor Shomurodov, came on for Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Tammy Abraham, Matias Vina and Rick Karsdorp. Milan brought on Olivier Giroud, Fode Toure, Sandro Tonali, Alessio Romagnoli and Tiemoue Bakayoko, to replace Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Alexis Saelemaekers, Rafael Leao, Ismael Bennacer and Rade Krunic.

The referee booked Nicolo Zaniolo, Rick Karsdorp and Gianluca Mancini from Roma. Milan had the worst of it though, with Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Theo Hernandez, Fikayo Tomori, Davide Calabria, Olivier Giroud and Franck Kessie seeing yellow, and Theo Hernandez (2 yellow cards) then sent off with a red.

Roma will next travel to Venezia, while Milan will face Internazionale at home.